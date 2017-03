By Joel Reichenberger

It was the last chance, and Caroline Gilchrist took advantage.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine skiers traveled last weekend to Ski Cooper for their last opportunity to qualify for the regional championships, set for March 16 to 20 in Steamboat Springs.

The event was only open to athletes who hadn’t already made the cut, and it took a long, solid weekend of racing, strong results in super-G, giant slalom and slalom. The top three boys and …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today