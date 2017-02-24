Colorado Mountain College has extended the deadline to enter its 50th anniversary essay contest until April 1.

The contest, being conducted in conjunction with Colorado Mountain News Media, is for people living within CMC’s service area. The topic is “How diversity shapes our lives in western Colorado.” Winners will receive $500 scholarships to CMC and winning essays will be published in CMNM newspapers and on websites.

