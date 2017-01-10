Colorado Mountain College, in cooperation with Counselors to America’s Small Businesses, or SCORE, will host a free small business startup seminar from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the CMC Academic Center, Room 127.

The program is designed for those who have not yet started a business and will offer answers to the following common questions.

• Who are potential customers, why do they want/need a particular product or service and how many are out …read more

