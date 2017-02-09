By Teresa Ristow

Colorado Mountain College students are inviting Winter Carnival fireworks viewers Saturday to also watch a kickoff party for the school’s new ski and snowboard rail mini-park.

The Student Government Association’s Rail Jam will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot behind Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs’ Academic Center.

CMC students will show off their skills on one of three rails during the fireworks. Spotlights will help light up the area with the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today