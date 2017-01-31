Members of the Colorado Mountain College SKY Club will host a free public astronomy night program at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 in the Allbright Family Auditorium on CMC’s Steamboat Campus. The Steamboat Pilot & Today is co-sponsoring the event.

CMC astronomy professor and SKY Club faculty advisor Jimmy Westlake will present the special program, “Shadows In Space: The Great American Solar Eclipse of August 2017.”

Over the past 47 years, Westlake has traveled the world to

