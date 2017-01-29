By Teresa Ristow

Colorado Mountain College will modestly raise tuition rates in several areas for the 2017-18 school year following a vote by the college’s Board of Trustees last week.

The board voted 4-2 in favor of a proposal to increase in-district, associate-level courses by $3 per credit, service area and in-state associate level courses by $20 per credit and non-resident associate- and bachelor’s-level courses by $11 per credit. Other bachelor’s tuition rates will not increase.

