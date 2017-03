By John F. Russell

Cody St. John would go to almost any length to help people, and because of that trait, he left an impression on the Steamboat Springs community that can still be felt today.

His friends, family and hundreds of competitors will celebrate his life Saturday as part of the ninth annual Cody’s Challenge at Steamboat Ski Area.

“He was just one of those souls that was super humble and super talented,” said Kyle Lawton, St. John’s friend, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today