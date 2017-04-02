By Joel Reichenberger

Kade Lawton never knew Cody St. John.

He couldn’t have. Kade’s 9 years old, and this April marks 10 years since St. John, a ski patroller at Steamboat Ski Area, died from complications following a car accident.

You couldn’t say Kade’s never known a world without Cody, however. His parents, Kyle Lawton and Amy Lawton, were close friends with St. John and, along with the St. John family, have been instrumental in organizing Cody’s Challenge, the annual …read more

