Coffee with Council will embark on a new year from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in the Crawford Room at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St.

Councilman Scott Ford and other available council members will discuss the housing issue, asking the question: How aggressive should the city be in addressing housing issues in the Steamboat Springs area? Council members will also address others items of concern or interest.

Via:: Steamboat Today