By Teresa Ristow

A strong storm moving from the Pacific Northwest coast is expected to reach Steamboat Springs Monday, bringing chilly temperatures and a good chance of snowfall throughout the week.

Light snow is forecast to begin as early as Sunday night, according to a Sunday afternoon forecast from Steamboat meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who runs snowalarm.com.

“Models do agree that cold air will move over the region from Monday though early Thursday, though the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today