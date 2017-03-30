By Scott Franz

A proposal to raise the state’s sales tax rate to pay for transportation improvements is still cruising along in the state legislature.

The bipartisan proposal passed the House Finance Committee on Tuesday with a 10-3 vote.

The measure, which would have to be approved by voters, would raise the sales tax rate by .62 percent to generate about $604 million annually for the state’s transportation system.

Taxpayers would pay an extra six cents for every $10 they spend

Via:: Steamboat Today