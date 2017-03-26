By Teresa Ristow

Colorado Mountain College students and the general public can brush up on their job-searching skills Friday during a Career Mini Conference at the school.

What: CMC Career Mini Conference

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, March 31

Where: CMC Allbright Auditorium, 1275 Crawford Blvd.

Cost: Free

Attendees can sit it on informative sessions on resumes and cover letter writing, mindfulness at work, interviewing success and working on your “elevator pitch” to sell yourself or …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today