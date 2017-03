By Joel Reichenberger

The U.S. relay team, with Bryan Fletcher and Taylor Fletcher, finished ninth Friday in Lahti, Finland, in the final Nordic combined event of the World Ski Championships.

The Steamboat Springs-born pair sat in 12th place in the 14-team field after the jump, then, each racing 7.5-kilometer legs, worked their way up three spots to finish ninth.

The team had the second-fastest ski time in the race, but was unable to make up much ground on the race’s …read more

