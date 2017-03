By Joe Haines/For Steamboat Today

Spring in the Yampa Valley is truly a time of transition. While the ski season enters its last month, we have 50 and 60 degrees plus days in the valley. This year, spring has sprung particularly early, and we have opportunities to ski in the morning and paddleboard in the afternoon.

This is also a time of transition for Yampatika. We wrapped up our winter programs last week and are deep into planning …read more

