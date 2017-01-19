By Arianthé C. Stettner/For Steamboat Today

Barns have long captured the imagination of the American public. They are prominent icons on the landscape and reminders of the nation’s agrarian roots and hardy pioneers.

Unfortunately, as the economy and agricultural practices have changed, many venerable barns have collapsed or disappeared. Scores of Routt County barns remain only as memories or faded photographs. On the other hand, there are also inspiring local examples of rehabilitated barns that are again …read more

