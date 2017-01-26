By Todd Hagenbuch/For Steamboat Today

The Colorado State University Food Systems Team, comprised of CSU Extension professionals and campus faculty, is traveling across the state this winter to gather information in an effort to create the Colorado Food Systems Blueprint, which will inform the state’s food-related work into the future. Northwest Colorado Food Systems stakeholders are encouraged to weigh-in on the blueprint from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Steamboat Springs Community Center.

Via:: Steamboat Today