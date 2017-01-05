By Meredith Rose/For Steamboat Today

At Community Agriculture Alliance, we continue to be grateful for all of our Yampavores. A Yampavore is a person whose diet consists of food locally grown in the Yampa Valley.

Along with Yampavores, we are grateful to those who provide the locally grown food, are committed to Community Agriculture Alliance and give us a mission. These are the farmers and ranchers who sell their products through the CAA Market. Great strides have been made …read more

