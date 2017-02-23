By Todd Hagenbuch/For Steamboat Today

Colorado Land Link is a program that matches farmers and ranchers seeking land opportunities with landowners who are open to transitioning their land. Ideal for absentee landowners, non-ag producing landowners or potential retirees, Land Link creates a process in which you can find someone to farm or ranch your land. Because of the relationship, the producer has a vested stake in making sure your land is cared for, and the relationship between the landowner …read more

