By Karina Spitzley/For Steambat Today

The Routt County CattleWomen is one of the oldest continuously run organizations in Northwest Colorado.

The group began in 1955 (then named the Cowbelles) and is still going strong. RCCW promotes and supports the cattle industry through education, outreach and marketing. It also raises and distributes scholarships every year to students from cattle-producing families and students from all backgrounds who pursue agricultural-related degrees. This all-volunteer group educates the public about the importance the beef …read more

