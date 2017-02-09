By Cameron Hawkins/For Steamboat Today

Did you know an average family throws 40 percent of its food away, wasting approximately $1,500 every year? What if you could buy only what you need at the grocery store, save money and have less food waste?

This year, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is launching a campaign to raise awareness about food waste and help community members reduce wasted food.

There are many reasons to reduce food waste. Not only does food waste …read more

