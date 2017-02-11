By Heather Savalox/For Steamboat Pilot & Today

We all know that children are vulnerable and need to be protected. But did you know school-aged children are likely to be exposed to a serious threat every day? That threat is both physical and emotional — it’s called bullying.

How do we define bullying? For a behavior to be considered bullying, it must be aggressive, repetitive and display an imbalance of personal power. Typically, kids who bully use their power, such as physical …read more

