By Matt Stensland

The Garfield County Coroner has determined the cause of death for the Steamboat Springs man killed in an avalanche Tuesday.

Jesse Christensen, 55, died from asphyxiation due to being buried in snow.

A final report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center is expected next week. The report should provide more information about what happened before and after the avalanche.

Christensen’s friend, Sean Searle, survived the avalanche and tried to resuscitate Christensen.

Via:: Steamboat Today