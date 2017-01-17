By Tom Ross

The Routt County Board of Commissioners voted 2-0 Tuesday, Jan. 17 to approve the new six-lot Fox Grove subdivision in the Huckleberry Lane neighborhood off Fish Creek Falls Road, over the objections of the city of Steamboat Springs and with Commissioner Doug Monger absent.

However, the matter won’t be finalized, and the final plat won’t be filed, until Jan. 31 when county officials and the developer’s team hash out the details of how a developer’s fee …read more

