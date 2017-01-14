Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2016, and several Routt County students were honored.

MSU compiles two honor roll lists: the President’s and the Dean’s Honor Roll. Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours to be on either list.

Students with a 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President’s Honor Roll.

The Dean’s Honor Roll includes students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today