By Joel Reichenberger

The Soroco High School wrestling team came away from an Eagle Valley tournament with a pair of championships and plenty of proof their team is improving, coach Jay Whaley said.

Lane Martindale, at 145 pounds, and Jace Logan, at 152, each won their weight brackets, going 3-0 and 4-0, respectively. Sky Carlson, meanwhile, finished second at 195 pounds.

“Everyone picked up some wins and showed some good things,” Whaley said. “We had a good weekend and showed …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today