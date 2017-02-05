By Joel Reichenberger

After a thrilling quadrangular in Oak Creek on Thursday and tough, but productive, tournaments Saturday, the Hayden and Soroco high school wrestling teams head into this week’s regional tournaments with plenty of confidence.

The Tigers swept all comers Thursday, beating West Grand while losing only one match, beating North Park 42-9 and Soroco, the night’s host, 33-30.

Hayden then put together a strong showing at a duals tournament in Yoder, Wyoming, winning three of four matchups.

