By Joel Reichenberger

The Steamboat Springs High School wrestling team dropped both ends of a triangular Thursday night at Glenwood Springs, though coach Travis Bryant said the losses were as much a factor of his team’s size as it was his kids’ skills.

The Sailors fell to Glenwood, 44-18, and Eagle Valley, 52-28, giving up piles of points in forfeits.

“I was happy with the way our guys wrestled,” Bryant said. “I just wish we had a whole team.”

Via:: Steamboat Today