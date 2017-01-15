The Bureau of Land Management is hosting an open house at The Memorial Hospital on Wednesday to discuss management of roads and trails on 370,000 acres of BLM-administered lands in Moffat County.

The Little Snake Field Office in northwestern Colorado is undertaking a comprehensive, multi-year look at the roads and trails it manages to address current and future needs. Before it begins an environmental assessment of a proposed travel management plan for the BLM lands …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today