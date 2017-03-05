Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering an additional five young novices a chance to earn a mentored, high-quality spring turkey hunt on private land near Craig. Scheduled to take place the weekend of May 5, the hunt is made possible with the support of local landowners working in partnership with CPW wildlife managers.

As part of the agency’s Hunter Outreach Program, the hunts are a continuing effort to instill respect for wildlife, the outdoors and …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today