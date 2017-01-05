Average retail gasoline prices in Colorado have risen 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.22 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,158 gas outlets in Colorado. That compares with the national average that has increased 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34 per gallon, according to gasoline price website gasbuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Colorado during the past week, prices yesterday were 37 cents …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today