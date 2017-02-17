The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Craig Police Department and The Memorial Hospital, has established an official safe disposal site for unused or expired household medications, according to a news release. A secure drop box is installed at Moffat County Public Safety Center, 800 W. First St. in Craig. The drop box was provided through the Colorado Household Medication Take-Back Program, administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Via:: Steamboat Today