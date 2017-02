As part of an ongoing fundraiser to benefit the historic Moffat County Luttrell Barn, Splatz Painting will host dual painting sessions Saturday, Feb. 25 at Moffat County Fairgrounds.

All skill levels are welcome at the event, which requires between two to two-and-a-half hours. Painters can follow the instructor or make a design on their own. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. today beneath the grandstands at Moffat County …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today