On Jan. 27, the Yampa Ranger District presented Chief Chuck Wisecup, of the Oak Creek Fire Protection District, a beetle kill lodgepole pine clock, thanking him for his assistance with the Silver Creek Fire.

The award was presented by Doug Myhre, from the U.S. Forest Service, at the Oak Creek Fire Protection District annual holiday party.

The chief was instrumental in keeping fire costs down by offering the Stagecoach Fire Station as the Incident Command Post,

Via:: Steamboat Today