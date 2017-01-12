By Kari Dequine Harden/For Steamboat Today

Back by popular demand, the CU Buffoons will perform Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Colorado Mountain College’s Allbright Auditorium in Steamboat Springs.

The talented (and funny) vocalists from University of Colorado are hailed as one of the top 10 college a capella (voice-powered instrumental accompaniment) groups in the country.

In its fifth year, the show is always well attended and a fun family affair, said Jack Dysart, chairman and CEO of the board of trustees …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today