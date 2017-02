Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

9:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a bicycle that was stolen more than a week ago from the 700 block of North Grand Street.

9:31 a.m. Officers were called to a complaint about dogs running at large at 11th and Oak streets. Animal control officers picked up two dogs.

10:12 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today