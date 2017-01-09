By Scott Franz

Cycling advocates in Steamboat Springs are pushing back against a summer visitor survey that recently led some of the city’s elected officials to question plans for more advanced biking trails in the area.

The survey, which has spurred a debate in the community, was an intercept survey showing that the percentage of visitors who said they biked while they were in town has fallen significantly in the past two years.

Some city leaders recently pointed to the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today