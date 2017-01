Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

8:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken man walking up Elk River Road. He was contacted and was fine.

8:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 2600 block of South Copper Frontage.

2:11 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having a seizure at Fish Creek Falls Road and Tamarack Drive.

Via:: Steamboat Today