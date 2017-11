Dashboard Confessional unveiled a new song called “We Fight.” The empowering tune will appear on their forthcoming album, Crooked Shadows, which is their first since 2009’s After the Ending set. It’s set for release February 9th via Fueled by Ramen.

The powerful song explores

