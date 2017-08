Dave Grohl is in a metaphysical mood. The musician, who directed the video for the group’s latest single, “The Sky Is a Neighborhood,” says that he was inspired by an unlikely musical source: Neil DeGrasse Tyson. In 2012, after Time magazine asked the astrophysicist, “What is the most astounding

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Dave Grohl Talks Directing Kids, Neil DeGrasse Tyson Influence for New Foo Fighters Video

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone