Bud Werner Memorial Library and Tread of Pioneers Museum present “Meet David Moffat: A time-traveling history talk” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Library Hall. This is a free evening of Northwest Colorado history told through the eyes of railroad tycoon David Halliday Moffat.

Through a first-person, Chautauqua-style monologue, storyteller and performer Dave Naples, as Moffat, reveals the multimillionaire’s major contributions to Colorado’s development.

Moffat was the builder of one of the most important and challenging …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today