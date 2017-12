David Byrne will embark on a short North American tour next year in support of a new solo album that’s expected to arrive in March.

Byrne will play six shows on the East Coast, starting March 3rd at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey and wrapping March 10th at the Ulster Performing Arts

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: David Byrne Plots 2018 Tour

