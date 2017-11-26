Home Contests David Cassidy’s Daughter Shares His Last Words David Cassidy’s Daughter Shares His Last Words Contests Nov 26, 2017 By Martin Kielty ‘70s star regretted “so much wasted time” on his deathbed. Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES Wayne Cochran, Influential Soul Singer, Dead at 78 Nov 26, 2017 Prince Writes a ‘Nasty’ Anthem for Vanity 6: 365 Prince Songs in a Year Nov 26, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines Umphreys Mcgee New Years Run Presale Jul 16, 2015 LISTEN: New Music Week of 7/13/2015 Jul 13, 2015 NEWS: New Widespread Panic Album “Street Dogs” Jul 6, 2015 WATCH: Mumford & Sons – The Wolf Jul 1, 2015 WATCH: ONCE A DAY Michael Franti & Spearhead Jun 30, 2015