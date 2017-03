This letter is in response to the letter from Brodie Farquhar in the Steamboat Today dated March 29.

When are liberals like you Brodie gong to realize that Americans don’t want government run health care, whether it’s single payer, Obamacare, Medicare for all or any other such program, and we have the last election here in Colorado to prove it once again with a single-payer system going down in flames 79 percent to 21 percent?

That compares …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today