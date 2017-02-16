By Matt Stensland

Investigators have learned more about the avalanche that killed Steamboat Springs resident Jesse Christensen, but questions remain.

On Wednesday, Colorado Avalanche Information Center Director Ethan Greene visited the slide in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area near West Lost Lakes.

The avalanche broke at the ridgeline of a 33-degree slope at an elevation of 10,460 feet. It was two feet deep and ran nearly 400 feet.

Christensen’s body was found in some trees in the debris field at the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today