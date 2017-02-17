To the members of our Steamboat community,

As humanities teachers who have developed the 10th grade interdisciplinary American Studies curriculum at Steamboat Springs High School, we are troubled, disappointed and heart-sick that students from our school engaged in the hateful act of using swastikas to threaten and intimidate fellow students.

But we are also heartened by the response from you, our community, and by the responses of our students, colleagues and administrators as we all work to …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today