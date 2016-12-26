By Scott Franz

Having secured a preliminary agreement with the Steamboat Springs City Council, the potential developers of new neighborhoods in west Steamboat plan to spend the coming months trying to overcome a series of hurdles as they work toward development and annexation applications.

The process is scheduled to begin next month, when Brynn Grey returns to the council to discuss how it plans to address the water needs of the new neighborhoods.

It will be round two for the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today