By Teresa Ristow

Local developers have purchased 34 previously unsold lots in Hayden’s Dry Creek Village subdivision, with plans to begin building as many as 10 homes on speculation in the spring.

RE/MAX Partners broker Michael Buckley said he’s partnered with Falcon Logistics Corporation’s Damon Hill and Hill’s business partners on the project.

Under Falcon Logistics, the group purchased 34 lots in the subdivision from Glacier Bank in early February for $610,000, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today