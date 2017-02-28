By Tom Ross

The Routt County Board of County Commissioners gave its blessing Tuesday to the use of $256,000 in dedicated property taxes to help conserve the Devil’s Grave, an 840-acre parcel within the larger South Routt cattle ranch owned by brothers Jim and Dean Rossi.

The acreage, used primarily for cattle grazing, is named after a landmark butte that rises from the sagebrush in an area of South Routt County already known for the unobstructed views of the …read more

