On Sen. Cory Gardner’s Facebook page you will find a collage of photos depicting the beauty of Colorado — a crystalline lake, the Maroon Bells, a field of wheat and a windmill all imply the senator’s appreciation for the environment, sustainable energy, clean water and pristine mountains.

From his recent voting record, it is clear that nothing could be further from the truth.

Last Friday, Cory Gardner voted to approve Scott Pruitt as Environmental Protection Agency administrator. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today