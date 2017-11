Leaning forward on a couch in his home on the west coast of Florida, two cans of Budweiser in front of him and Duane Allman’s Dobro on a stand nearby, Dickey Betts hesitates. “I don’t know if you want to write this or not,” he says. “But, shit, my career is over, so I don’t give a shit.”

He starts talking about an incident in 1993, when Betts, along with Bob Dylan, the Band, Stephen

This article …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone